Secondhand Hounds hosting cat adoption event

The adoption event will be on Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with over 30 kitties in attendance.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Secondhand Hounds recently announced that they will be changing their name to The Bond Between on January 1, 2024.

A big reason for this change is our feline friends.

Secondhand Hounds has been rescuing cats since 2010 and the dog-centric name needs to change.

The Bond Between celebrates ALL animals and our community's bond with each of them.

To celebrate this big change and highlight cats, they will be hosting a cat adoption event at their office in Minnetonka.