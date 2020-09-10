What's new at Sever's Fall Festival, just in time for MEA weekend

Sever's features new activities this year, as well as COVID-19 safety precautions to keep guests healthy.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — With MEA Weekend just around the corner and many families deciding to stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sever's Fall Festival is offering many new— and some familiar— activities for a family staycation.

This year’s corn maze theme is the "Amazon," with an elaborate design that depicts a scene from the Amazon Rainforest.

New this year is Sever's Stories, Riddles and Rhymes, in partnership with Minnesota artist Brian Sobaski, which brings an innovative outdoor drive-thru storytime event to the festival grounds in Shakopee. Guests travel on a 3/4 mile trail that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie, while enjoying humorous rhymes, riddles, and large scale illustrations that give readers of all ages a whole new take on storytime.

Main activities include:

Obstacle Course

See & Touch Exotic Animals and Enjoy a Wildlife Show from Safari North Wildlife Park

Giant Jumping Pillows

Straw Sculptures & Installations

Tire Mountain

Zip Lines

Magic Shows

Kiddie Train

Pig Races

Parakeet Landing

Rainbow Playground

Kidsdance Live Dances

Straw Bale Maze

Antique Tractors & Firetrucks

Picture Boards & Photo Opportunities

Sever’s Fall Festival organizers are also taking COVID-19 safety precautions with capacity limits, rigorous cleaning, contactless ticketing and more.