Sponsor a dog in honor of mom this Mother's Day at Secondhand Hounds

"Dogs have the power to bring joy even in the toughest situations," said Rachel Mairose, founder of Secondhand Hounds.

With the Stay at Home order still in effect for the coronavirus pandemic this Mother's Day, many people are looking for unique ways to make the holiday special this year.

One idea from Secondhand Hounds: sponsor a rescue dog to honor mom!

"Dogs have the power to bring joy even in the toughest situations," said Rachel Mairose, founder of Secondhand Hounds. "For $100, you can sponsor a rescue dog’s transport costs and medical needs. In return, your mom will become their 'honorary dog mom,' and we will send photos and updates about their journey through Secondhand Hounds.

Mairose says the demand is high for rescue dogs right now, but the group says they'll always have more that need sponsoring.

"To see the generosity from people at a time like this is amazing, Mairose said. "We brought a litter to Minnesota from Kentucky on Sunday and raised over $15,000 for them. We just rescued another litter from Missouri and over $30,000 was raised through donations and sponsorships. It’s been a difficult time for us, because we’ve had to cancel almost all events the rest of the year. We’re beyond grateful for the support to our cause."