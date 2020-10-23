A 'spooky' workout for families and fitness buffs alike

According to Keri Anderson, a personal trainer at Life Time Plymouth, this seasonal workout can help balance out Halloween candy.

PLYMOUTH, Minnesota — With Halloween approaching and the holiday season around the corner, Life Time Plymouth personal trainer Keri Anderson believes that indulging in sweets is OK— as long as it's balanced out with some exercise.

She joined KARE 11 to demonstrate a “spooky” workout that you and your family can try this Halloween season. It can also be made more difficult for those seeking a tougher workout.

"This perfect-for-Halloween circuit will work your entire body," Anderson said, "and leave your muscles frightened!"

Anderson recommends completing the full circuit of movement three to six times, depending on your fitness level. Perform each movement as many times as you can for 30, 45, or 60 seconds each. Rest for 15, 30, or 40 seconds in between each letter movement, and for one to two minutes after completing the full circuit.

The workout consists of: