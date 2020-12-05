St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital launches Minnesota fundraiser

In lieu of an annual golf tournament, a new virtual campaign looks to raise $1 million over 8 weeks.

Minnesotans have been generous supporters of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital over the years, through fundraisers like the Ben Leber St. Jude Golf Celebration and Legends for Charity events.

This year, however, the coronavirus pandemic means Minnesotans won't be able to gather for the golf tournament and fundraiser.

Instead, retired Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ben Leber is hoping to rally donors across the state to raise $1 million for the kids of St. Jude.

The fundraiser started on May 5 as part of #GivingTuesdayNOW and will continue for 8 weeks.

Supporters are asked to visit the St. Jude website to make a direct donation, or even set up your own fundraising campaign to support St. Jude.

Supporters can also text the keyword MINNESOTA to a special six-digit number: 626-262.

Those who donate or raise more than $250 receive a custom #MNforStJude campaign T-Shirt.

"Even during this time, cancer doesn’t stop, so neither will we," said Amanda Cahow, Regional Executive Director for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. "Because of the generosity of our supporters, families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food."