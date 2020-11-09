Stay There! 'Hold Your Horses' to hold virtual fundraiser

The equine therapy nonprofit will feature virtual experiences, classes, and daily chances to win at the crowd favorite "Lilly Plop Bingo."

GREENFIELD, Minn. — Like most things, horses are more fun in person, but the equine therapy nonprofit group Hold Your Horses (HYH) isn't going to let COVID-19 stop a good time.

HYH is a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to moving lives forward from trauma and disability with the help of a horse. A team that includes licensed clinicians and experienced horse professionals partner with the horse to provide life-changing outcomes for people challenged by physical disability and emotional trauma.

This year's fundraiser for the organization, titled "Stay There!" will be staged virtually from Sept. 12 through Sept. 17. Held entirely online, it will feature virtual experiences, classes (art, cooking, barrel racing) and daily chances to win at the fan favorite, Lily Plop Bingo. Lily, one of the longtime equine teachers at HYH will help decide the daily winner, as a grid is chalked in the horse’s pasture and if your square has the winning “plop” you win.

Hold Your Horses has a history of quickly adapting to challenging circumstances and is excited to pioneer this first of its kind event. “We are a resilient organization,” says Janet Weisberg, Executive Director and Occupational Therapist. “The therapy we provide at Hold Your Horses helps our clients adapt to challenges in their lives. As an organization we practice what we preach.”

Tickets for the fundraiser come at two levels: A $30 ticket includes one class and two chance to win at Lily Plop Bingo. A $100 ticket includes all four classes and four chances to win at Lily Plop Bingo. Additional Lily Plop Bingo chances are four for $20.

For more information on registering for the "Stay Home!" fundraiser, or learning about Hold Your Horses log on to the organization's website.