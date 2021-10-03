Staying fit during National Nutrition Month

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — March is National Nutrition Month, but a dietician gave KARE 11 some tips you can use all year.
Samantha McKinney, a registered dietician with Life Time Fitness, advised people to focus on additions instead of subtractions, adding healthy habits to your life.
Here are some tips from McKinney:
- Drink half of your body weight in ounces of water.
- Increase your protein – often more than you think.
- Focus on core supplements taken consistently before specialty/market-y ones.
- Follow the 80/20 rule: eat well 80% of the time and relax the other 20%.
- Actually sit down when you eat so you can focus on and enjoy what you're eating. Avoid eating while driving, over the sink, or on the run.