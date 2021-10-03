x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

News At 4

Staying fit during National Nutrition Month

A Minnesota dietician gives some simple tips for staying hydrated and healthy.
Credit: fascinadora - stock.adobe.com

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — March is National Nutrition Month, but a dietician gave KARE 11 some tips you can use all year. 

Samantha McKinney, a registered dietician with Life Time Fitness, advised people to focus on additions instead of subtractions, adding healthy habits to your life. 

Here are some tips from McKinney: 

  1. Drink half of your body weight in ounces of water.
  2. Increase your protein – often more than you think.
  3. Focus on core supplements taken consistently before specialty/market-y ones.
  4. Follow the 80/20 rule: eat well 80% of the time and relax the other 20%. 
  5. Actually sit down when you eat so you can focus on and enjoy what you're eating. Avoid eating while driving, over the sink, or on the run. 

Related Articles