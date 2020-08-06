Support health care workers and restaurants with 'Meals for Medics'

Midtown Global Market started the campaign to support health staff and its entrepreneurial businesses.

MINNEAPOLIS — Health care workers have been working tirelessly on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic for months. As a way to say thanks, Midtown Global Market has a way to show support for health care workers, while also supporting small business entrepreneurs at the same time.

Midtown Global Market started a GoFundMe campaign called "Meals for Medics." Donations help restaurants earn money for their staff while providing free meals to neighboring health care and medical workers.

A $10 donation provides one complete hot meal delivery.

The donation campaign started in early April, and the restaurants at Midtown Global Market have already delivered more than 2,000 meals to hospital staff at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Midtown Global Market is an international public marketplace in Minneapolis that is home to 44 businesses representing 16 cultures, ethnicities, and countries of origin. Visitors will find restaurants, groceries, and gifts for sale.

Midtown Global Market is owned by two nonprofit entities: the Cultural Wellness Center and the Neighborhood Development Center.