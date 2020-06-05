Supporting local businesses, even while staying at home

Travel writer Lindsey Ranzau shares some of her favorites.

Even though many of us are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic, there are still ways to support some of your favorite locally-owned small businesses and companies.

Minnesota travel writes Lindsey Ranzau of LookAboutLindsey.com visited with KARE 11 News at 4 to share some of her favorites.

"Local Minnesota companies are coming up with creative ways to keep you busy and try something new while you’re at home," Ranzau said.

Her website also includes other ideas for exploring places around Minnesota, including suggestions for safe, socially-distanced day trips.

MORE FROM 4PM: Real estate agents go virtual during stay-at-home order