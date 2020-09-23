Tips for safe in-home service during a pandemic

Twin Cities Consumers' Checkbook has advice for how to keep your family, and any workers coming through your home, healthy.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Life happens, even during a pandemic: the washing machine breaks, plumbing clogs, the stove goes cold. You’ve been limiting the number of guests in your home, but at some point you’ll need—or want—a professional home care contractor to come by.

The consumer advocates at Twin Cities Consumers’ Checkbook spoke with business owners and health experts to put together a guide to keeping workers and your family safe and comfortable when you need to invite workers into your living space.

According to Executive Editor of Twin Cities Consumers' Checkbook Kevin Brasler, there are a few things you can do to make sure that you, your family, and home repair workers all stay safe during service calls.

While six feet might be the recommended distance to keep outside, Brasler said that the air circulation inside means you should err on the side of caution. He said you should give people as much space as possible when they enter your home, and open windows and doors to promote air circulation.

If the weather doesn't allow for that, you can also run a central HVAC system. If work is being done in a space that is poorly ventilated, he suggested not entering the space for a few hours afterwards.

He also said that wearing a mask when you greet the worker, and placing hand sanitizer by the entrance or near where work is being done can help put workers at ease and make sure they know you want them to stay healthy.

TC Consumer's Checkbook spoke to some companies about how they are adapting their service during this time, and these were some of the common responses:

Employees are provided with personal protective equipment such as masks, respirators and gloves.

New procedures have been instituted to sanitize equipment before and after each home visit.

Any surfaces touched inside the home are sanitized.

Employees have been taught about social distancing and how to respect the customer’s concern for safety. Customers are being encouraged to stay far away, in another room or on a different floor, if possible. Some clients, they said, prefer to leave the house while they work.

Scheduling longer service calls, so the serviceperson can slow down a bit and focus on safety, as well as on the job at hand.

Companies also said that customers should expect to spend more time on the phone when you call to schedule an appointment, because more information provided upfront could prevent possible return trips.