Therapist gives tips for coping with a school year during the pandemic

Fredrickson gives three tips for families.

Beth Fredrickson, M Health Fairview occupational therapist stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to give families techniques for coping with this unusual school year.

1. Establish new routines and familiarize kids with safety precautions like wearing masks all day. (Kids are facing different scenarios every day so establishing routines can be a challenge.) Visual schedules can be very helpful.

2. There are benefits in taking breaks. Create time for both free play and structure. Taking breaks improves attention to task. The typical in-school day includes a lot of opportunities to stand and move; families can create the same opportunities at home.