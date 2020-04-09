Tips for proper cleaning to keep germs away for a healthy school year

Wiping surfaces clean should be followed by sanitizing and disinfecting, according to Anna Tsantir from Two Bettys Green Cleaning.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has left many of us more focused than ever on preventing the spread of germs and diseases, especially as the new school year gets underway.

In addition to public health guidance for mask wearing and social distancing, another important prevention step is proper cleaning.

"From pencils to books to light switches, germs can live on just about any surface," said Anna Tsantir from Two Bettys Green Cleaning. "Whether your child is heading back to class, part of a nanny or tutor pod or doing remote learning, it’s likely they’re going to be coming into contact with germs either in person or from someone outside the home coming in."

Tsantir says proper cleaning is really a multi-step process.

"To us, cleaning isn’t about a product, it’s a process. So, before you apply any kind of disinfectant or sterilizer, it’s important to remember you have to clean the surface first," Tsantir said.

While regular cleaning removes dirt and germs from a surface, it doesn't kill the germs. To do that, Tsantir said sanitizing is important to reduce bacteria on surfaces, followed by disinfecting to kill any remaining infectious fungi, bacteria and viruses.

"If the surface is dirty -- like a lump of jelly on your kitchen countertop -- the sanitizer or disinfectant goes to work on the dirt first and doesn't get to the actual surface," Tsantir said. "You’re just cleaning the jelly, not the germs!"

In both schools and at homes, Tsantir said there are several high-touch areas to consider for cleaning, like doorknobs and light switches; in bathrooms, those high-touch areas include faucets, toilet handles, soap dispensers and wastebaskets.

Tsantir said items like pencils, books and computers can be wiped down as well, but be mindful of the types of cleaning products you're using on them.

"Different types of cleaners and disinfectants may be harmful to certain surfaces or electronics," Tsantir said. "Make sure you read the directions carefully before you use them."

Two Bettys focuses on green cleaning, and Tsantir says there are effective natural disinfectants.

"One thing most people already have around their homes is hydrogen peroxide. It’s a safe, eco-friendly alternative to bleach," Tsantir said. "Both the CDC and EPA recommend it as a sanitizer and virucide that kills 99% of bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19."

Tsantir said hydrogen peroxide does need to be diluted to the right amount to make it 7% stabilized. Also, in order to kill viruses, hydrogen peroxide has to sit on a surface for at least five minutes.