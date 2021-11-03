Tips for getting more high-quality sleep at night

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says one in three adults in America aren't getting enough quality sleep, and some of it stems from pandemic-related anxiety.
The Sleep Foundation and the CDC recommend people get between seven and eight hours of sleep a night, but if you're struggling to get that much sleep or the quality of sleep is poor, the Minnesota Sleep Society has some tips, including:
- Make sleep a priority
- Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day
- Try different relaxing bedtime rituals such as meditating, taking a bath, listening to soothing music or reading a book; and avoid looking at screens late at night
- Stay away from caffeine, nicotine or alcohol late in the day
- Spend time outside and be active during the day
- Avoid long daytime naps
The Minnesota Sleep Society also recommends that if you feel sleepy during the day, but struggle to sleep at night, that you see a doctor. For more information, visit UCare's website.
RELATED: Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone.