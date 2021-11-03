Tips for getting more high-quality sleep at night

Experts recommend people get between seven and eight hours of sleep each night.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says one in three adults in America aren't getting enough quality sleep, and some of it stems from pandemic-related anxiety.

The Sleep Foundation and the CDC recommend people get between seven and eight hours of sleep a night, but if you're struggling to get that much sleep or the quality of sleep is poor, the Minnesota Sleep Society has some tips, including:

Make sleep a priority

Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day

Try different relaxing bedtime rituals such as meditating, taking a bath, listening to soothing music or reading a book; and avoid looking at screens late at night

Stay away from caffeine, nicotine or alcohol late in the day

Spend time outside and be active during the day

Avoid long daytime naps