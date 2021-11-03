x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

News At 4

Tips for getting more high-quality sleep at night

Experts recommend people get between seven and eight hours of sleep each night.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says one in three adults in America aren't getting enough quality sleep, and some of it stems from pandemic-related anxiety.

The Sleep Foundation and the CDC recommend people get between seven and eight hours of sleep a night, but if you're struggling to get that much sleep or the quality of sleep is poor, the Minnesota Sleep Society has some tips, including:

  • Make sleep a priority
  • Go to bed and wake up at the same time every day
  • Try different relaxing bedtime rituals such as meditating, taking a bath, listening to soothing music or reading a book; and avoid looking at screens late at night
  • Stay away from caffeine, nicotine or alcohol late in the day
  • Spend time outside and be active during the day
  • Avoid long daytime naps

The Minnesota Sleep Society also recommends that if you feel sleepy during the day, but struggle to sleep at night, that you see a doctor. For more information, visit UCare's website.

RELATED: Trouble sleeping? You’re not alone.

RELATED: 3 spa treatments you can easily do at home