Tired of the kitchen? Meal prep on the grill!

It feels like all you do is cook these days. Take the guess work out, make it easy and get outside.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The weather is getting nice and you’re probably tired of cooking in the kitchen. Lindsay Guentzel has some meal prep ideas that involve getting outside and using the grill.

“The number one tip I tell people is that the second you get your produce home, get it cut up and get it in your fridge, because if it's cut up, you're more likely to use it, and if it's cut up, you're more likely to make something that might have taken more time, as long as you don't have to do the prep work,” says Lindsay.

“What's really nice about having some of this stuff done ahead of time is that when it comes to lunch time, and you have to throw stuff together, you've a bunch of staples that are ready to go that can just throw together in a pasta dish, or a quesadilla, or if you've got picky eaters, you can pick and choose what to use,” she adds.

Lindsay went old-school Girl Scouts for the this next one. She demos a trick they used over the campfire when they would go camping, but instead of open flame, you stick her “sleeping bag for your food” on the grill.

"You take a piece of foil, and then your protein. Here I'm using chicken breast, and then you just kind of layer in the veggies that you want. Again, what's nice is that if you have your veggies cut up ahead of time, this is just a super easy process and then everyone's meal can look a little different because each person is going to build their own sleeping bag,” says Lindsay.

"I'm going to take just a little bit of barbecue sauce, what's really nice is you can switch up the sauces, keep a little variety in there, and then you're just going to fold it up.

Four-hundred twenty-five degrees on the grill for about 25 to 30 minutes. Flip it over halfway through.