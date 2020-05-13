Twin Cities Heart Walk goes virtual this year

The fundraiser looks to raise $2 million for research and community programs.

Like many fundraising events this spring, the American Heart Association's 26th annual Twin Cities Heart Walk will become a virtual event in 2020.

Organizers are encouraging people to walk in their homes or safely in their neighborhoods on Saturday, May 16. Registration is free, but everyone is encouraged to start a team on the Twin Cities Heart Walk website and collect donations.

The Minnesota chapter of the American Heart Association will be sending out videos and messages of encouragement on its social media channels between 7 a.m. and noon on Saturday. The official walk begins at 9 a.m., but participants can walk at whatever time works best for them.

Participants are encouraged to share photos and videos of their walk on social media using the hashtag #TCHeartWalk.

The annual fundraiser for the American Heart Association has a goal of raising more than $2 million to support heart and stroke research, policy efforts, and clinical and community programs to improve health.