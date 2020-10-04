Two tales, one company

On the brink, Minnesota company realizes they can make something needed right now.

MINNEAPOLIS — These times have been tough for all of us. Many people have lost their jobs and income, some companies have all but shut down. One Minnesota business was nearing that point, until they realized, they could make something that was needed right now.

"We're just a small company of 50 employees up in Northeast Minneapolis by the name of Versare," says CEO Brian Olsem.

It’s kind of a tale of two companies.

“We were in trouble,” Olsem says.

But in this case, it's the same company, just days apart.

“We went from a week of laying everyone off, to six days later, we were actually putting in overtime and putting everybody back to normal pay," he says.

Versare makes partitions, dividers of people and sound. They sell to schools, churches and small businesses. This year was looking pretty good, until, well, you know.

“We made the decision as a management team that we have to do something or we were going to be in big trouble. We asked for volunteers that were interested in doing a furlough or a layoff, we had cut production hours by almost half, 40%, we asked every salaried employee to take a 25% pay cut. It was not a fun time,” says Olsem.

Trying to do what it could to stay afloat, the company started making new products like sneeze guards and dividers for local companies that need them. Then, all of the sudden, a big job.

“We started doing a job for the Army, setting up their temporary hospital in Century Link Field in Seattle,” he says.

“They said go on Monday the 30th, and we then turned two semi-trailers around the 31st, the next day, to get them started,” Olsem adds.

"We're shipping 900 units to 20 hospitals in California tomorrow, we shipped products to New York, we shipped product to Texas.”

Everyone is back to work, the orders are rolling in, and it's even created a ripple effect to other small Minnesota businesses.

“We have a metal company in St. Croix that's bending new feet for us because we can't get them from our overseas suppliers fast enough, we have a supplier down in Blooming Prairie that's helping us make special retrofitted grommets to help put all this material together,” he says.

In just six days. From pay cuts to mass production. Two tales, one company. And who knows what's to come?

“Last week was a record revenue week for us. We doubled our previous record from last august actually," he says.

"On top of that, if we get a couple of these orders that we're looking at right now, we'll probably have to bring in 10-15 additional employees on top of our 50."

Versare says it has been in talks with folks in Minnesota to help with makeshift hospital setups here, but so far has not got orders to start any production.

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.