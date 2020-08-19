What employers and employees should know about starting a new job during the pandemic

Media Minefield's Katie Maurer shares tips to make sure new employees are set up for success.

The remote work environment during the COVID-19 pandemic is posing many new challenges for both employers and employees, especially when it involves starting a new position.

Katie Maurer has experienced those challenges as Executive Director of People and Development at Media Minefield, a Twin Cities-based communications company. Maurer has hired and onboarded six new employees in recent months.

Maurer says one key has been making sure new employees still have a chance to get to know their new workplace and co-workers, even remotely.

"We’ve invested a lot into culture events to make sure our new employees feel welcomed and accepted," Maurer said. "We do virtual team lunches, fun culture questions and most recently we catered a socially distant picnic at a local park so our teams could see each other in person."

For employers, Maurer suggests easing a new employee into the remote work environment.

"Some employees may not have been working this entire pandemic. Try not to fill their entire day up with meetings to avoid burnout," Maurer suggests. "Also, learning how to work remotely is a process. Leaders need to help their teams figure out how best to do it. My advice is to give them downtime, but communicate what they can be doing during that down time."

Maurer says employers should be intentional in scheduling meetings.

"Don’t leave anything up to chance. Have a very detailed schedule for your new hires," Maurer said. "It’s easier to assume that shadowing happens when you’re in-person."

Maurer also recommends "reinforcement activities" for new hires.

"It’s one thing to watch someone do something. It’s a whole other experience to do it yourself," she said. "After we train someone how to do a task, we give them an activity that allows them to actually do it for themselves."

For new employees, Maurer says the onboarding experience will likely be different any other first day on the job. She advises keeping an open mind, while still making a good first impression.

"Just because you’re remote doesn’t mean you shouldn’t show up as your best self!" Maurer said. "Test your technology. Get your background for virtual meetings looking good and be sure to dress your best."