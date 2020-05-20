What employers should know about their employees' COVID concerns

Minnesota-based R3 Continuum is helping companies make the transition back to work.

As more businesses reopen under Minnesota's Stay Safe order, employers are finding their employees have a wide range of feelings and concerns about returning to the workplace.

A Minnesota-based company is helping employers make the transition. R3 Continuum, also known as R3c, specializes in workplace behavioral health. They've helped to guide companies through similar difficult transitions, such as returning to work after natural disasters, acts of terrorism including 9/11, severe and tragic accidents, and workplace shootings.

"It's important for businesses leaders to address the many differing emotions and concerns from their employees around returning to work during this time, said Dr. George Vergolias, Medical Director at R3c "Allow for individual differences in employees regarding fear and anxiety about returning to work. Acknowledge that it’s okay for some to feel excited about returning to work and it’s okay that others feel nervous about doing so."

Vergolias suggests employers should be communicating early and often during the transition back to the workplace.