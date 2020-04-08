When does a social media post turn into defamation?

Attorney Steve Yoch of Felhaber Larson talks through the do's and don'ts of posting on social media - legally.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — These days, a social media post can go viral about as quickly as you can hit the "share" button.

So when is a post all in good fun, a warning for others, and when does it cross the line into defamation?

Attorney Steve Yoch of Felhaber Larson talks through the do's and don'ts of posting what you think about any given company on social media.

Some posts may be legal because they're opinion, or protected by political speech, while others may be lawsuit material if you don't have the facts to back them up.