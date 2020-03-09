What to do when working from home gives you a literal headache

A Hennepin Healthcare neurologist offers suggestions for people experiencing headache pain after long days starting at a computer.

MINNEAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic has meant moving the workday online for many people. However, replacing those in-person meetings with virtual discussions on a computer screen all day is literally turning into a headache for some people.

"There are more headache conditions than just migraine pain," said Dr. Ann Tienor, a neurologist who specializes in headache pain at Hennepin Healthcare. "Accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment can be life-changing for those afflicted by headache pain."

Hennepin Healthcare says it strives to tailor headache treatments to each individual's situation. Treatments can include medication, therapies, or even injection treatments like nerve blocks or Botox, which was approved by the FDA in 2010 for treating chronic migraines.

Dr. Tienor suggests making an appointment with a specialist to find the right treatment for you.