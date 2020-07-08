Photographer explains the importance of branding for small businesses

Photographer Angela Divine says branding is especially important as businesses face changes in the pandemic.

Small businesses have faced numerous challenges and changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses are finding ways to serve their clients in new ways, including curbside, online, and virtually.

A key to strengthening any business, especially during this difficult time, is branding.

"With the proper visuals and messaging, businesses can strengthen their brand and visibility," said photographer Angela Divine.

Divine has been a brand photographer with her own business, Angela Divine Photography, for the past two years, and is now opening a brand agency as well.

Angela offers tip and information on crafting a strategy on her website, and shares weekly suggestions on her Instagram page.

