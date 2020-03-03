Workplace wellness focus of upcoming seminar

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Join the American Heart Association and top leaders in workplace wellness for a day of learning, collaboration and action to promote best practices in workplace health. Twin Cities Workplace Symposium will be an informational event taking place on March 11, 2020 at the Eagan Community Center.
Panel discussions and break-out sessions will cover topics including:
- Hands-Only CPR training, including pet CPR
- Implementing a healthy food and beverage policy in the workplace
- Advocating for healthy public policy in Minnesota
- Health Literacy
- Keynote: Featuring Dr. Jennifer Hall, of the American Heart Association, highlighting the need for equal representation of women in research with “Research Goes Red”
Register here for Twin Cities Workplace Wellness Symposium.
