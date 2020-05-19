"Yoga at home is a great way to bond as a family," said Minnesota Kid's Yoga Co. founder Alexa Simon.

MINNEAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic has been a strange, stressful time for families everywhere, including children, who have had their daily routines suddenly upended.

Yoga teacher and Minnesota Kid's Yoga Co. founder Alexa Simon suggests trying yoga to help your kids cope.

"Yoga at home is a great way to bond as a family," Simon said. "Yoga doesn’t have to be so serious; it can be fun and silly, which helps ease stress built-up from COVID."

Simon demonstrated some simple techniques during a virtual appearance on KARE 11 News at 4.

"You don’t have to know a lot of yoga postures or terms to do yoga with your kids," Simon said. "Make new terms up as you go, and use yoga anytime your kids are anxious or bored, like in the morning, after schoolwork, or at bedtime."

Find more from Alexa Simon on her website, Minnesota Kid's Yoga Co.

