Nicholas Kraus, charged with murder in death of activist, to change plea

Kraus was charged with murder and assault after police said he drove his car into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis in June 2021, killing Deona Marie.

Nicholas Kraus, who was charged with murder after he drove his car into a crowd of protestors in Minneapolis in June 2021 and killed one person, will change his plea, according to court records.

Last year, Kraus was charged with intentional second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon after he hit and killed 31-year-old activist Deona Marie as she protested the police shooting of Winston Smith.

Court records show in Oct. 2021, Kraus pleaded "not guilty" to the three counts. A plea hearing is scheduled for Monday. No other details have been made public yet.

Protests continued for three nights following Smith's death and multiple people were arrested. Marie was among a group of people protesting Smith's death near West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South in the city's Uptown neighborhood on June 13, 2021 when police said Kraus drove into a crowd, killing Marie and injuring three others.

Smith was fatally shot by two members of a U.S. Marshals task force on June 3, 2021. Officials said Smith fired a gun as they attempted to take him into custody for a felony firearms violation.

The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office declined to recommend charges be brought against the U.S. Marshals officers involved in the shooting. According to a letter sent to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan found the task force was "properly exercising its lawful authority."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released police reports, photos and audio interviews from the investigation into Smith's shooting last October. The agency reiterated that no video exists of the shooting itself, but they did have squad car and body camera videos from officers who responded to the shooting.

