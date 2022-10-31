NICU nurse creates Halloween costumes for babies

Megan Pint wasn't scheduled to work the holiday, but picked up an extra shift to see all the babies dressed up.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A local nurse is going above and beyond to make this Halloween festive and fun for some families that might need a boost.

Megan Pint works at the Masonic Children's Hospital and regularly takes care of little Kaylor.

"She's actually grown quite a bit," said Pint about the 2-month-old.

The pair have bonded in the neonatal intensive care unit where there are dozens of premature babies that Pint made sure got to play dress-up.

"We've got a butterfly, lots of different types of food and there's peanut butter somewhere," laughs Pint. "I also did a sushi roll and a cotton candy. Those were pretty cute."

For the second year in a row, Pint made the tiny patients their Halloween costumes by hand. She says it's a real treat for their parents who aren't necessarily craving any real candy this year.

"I just went to Michaels and bought felt and glitter glue, and that was about it and brought it into work," she said. "So a lot of us, when we had a little bit of downtime on our shifts, would make the costume or two," said Pint. "I come by with my little bucket and I say, 'Do you want a costume?' and everybody loves getting to pick one out. But it's mostly for the families to bring some sort of normalcy to their NICU stay because they're missing out on a lot of milestones."

Decked out in their scrubs, nurses don't necessarily need to don a set of costumed wings — they're still known as angels among us, bringing the gift of compassionate care, no matter the day.

"I love taking care of the babies," said Pint. "It's super rewarding."

Besides Halloween, Christmas is another holiday the babies get to celebrate with a visit from Santa himself, which will be here before we know it.

Watch more local news: