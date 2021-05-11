No cameras for Kim Potter court appearance

Judge Regina Chu ruled against requests to videotape the omnibus hearing for the former Brooklyn Center officer charged with killing Daunte Wright.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota judge has denied media requests to allow cameras at an upcoming hearing for the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death.

Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright’s death during a traffic stop April 11. The city’s police chief at the time said he believed Potter, who is white, mixed up her Taser with her handgun when she shot Wright, who is Black.

Potter’s body camera video recorded her saying “Taser! Taser!” moments before the shooting. Both the chief and Potter resigned two days later.

Court documents reveal that on Tuesday, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu rejected media requests to record an omnibus hearing Monday. Court rules allow such recording only when both parties consent.

While the state of Minnesota, through Special Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Imran Ali, agreed to cameras and audio recording, Potter filed a written objection through her attorney Earl Gray.