No charges against officers in Minneapolis police shooting of Dolal Idd

The Dakota County Attorney's Office said the officers were "legally justified" in using deadly force against Idd in the December 2020 shooting.

No criminal charges will be filed against three Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of Dolal Idd.

The incident involved an exchange of gunfire during an attempted arrest in December 2020.

In a charging decision document issued Friday, Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena's office found that "the officers were legally justified in using deadly force in this instance and there is no basis to issue criminal charges against any of them."

Dakota County conducted the investigation as part of an agreement with other metro counties to step in and handle shootings involving officers.

Keena said the decision was based on a review of the BCA investigative files and body camera video of the shooting.

According to the charging decision document, Minneapolis officers were attempting to arrest Idd on weapons charges outside a gas station. Officers had surrounded Idd's vehicle with their squad cars as he attempted to leave the scene. A BCA investigation found Idd fired a pistol through his closed driver's side window at an unmarked squad car carrying three officers.

The decision summary states that officers Paul Huyhn, Darcy Klund and Jason Schmitt "discharged their respective duty firearms at Mr. Idd because they believed Mr. Idd was either trying to kill them and/or the other peace officers at the scene." The document also states that Officer Klund "did so to defend customers located in the parking lot."

"The use of deadly force by a peace officer is justified to protect the officer or another person from death or great bodily harm," Keena wrote.

According to the BCA investigation, a woman in the car with Idd told investigators Idd had said that he didn't want to go to "jail this year" and started shooting.

Idd's family has maintained the officers' actions were not justified. His family has often joined other families of people killed by police at news conferences and events demanding justice.

A search warrant filed by the BCA earlier in the case said members of the Minneapolis Police Department's First Precinct Community Response Team (CRT) were attempting to buy a MAC-10 high capacity pistol from Idd using a confidential informant.