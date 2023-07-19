St. Paul police officer deadly force deemed justified in 2022 killing of Howard Johnson

St. Paul police officer Sgt. Cody Blanshan shot and killed 24-year-old Johnson in December while responding to a domestic assault call.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in December of 2022.

The Ramsey County Attorney's Office (RCAO) said the St. Paul police officer who shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic assault last year will not face charges in connection with his death.

In a statement Wednesday, the county attorney's office said officials determined Sgt. Cody Blanshan acted justly when using deadly force against 24-year-old Howard Johnson on Dec. 5, 2022. The RCAO presented its findings in a 33-page memorandum, outlining the circumstances of the case.

In his reply to the memorandum, County Attorney John Choi said he agreed with the decision not to prosecute Blanshan.

"I agree with your conclusion and appreciate the depth of your analysis and painstaking review of all the evidence gathered by BCA investigators," Choi said in an emailed response.

In its investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) determined Blanshan, a 10-year law enforcement veteran, fired his handgun at Johnson while responding to a report of a domestic assault. The 911 caller reportedly told police that Johnson was assaulting her and that he was armed with a gun. According to responding officers, the situation escalated once they arrived, ultimately leading to Johnson's shooting death.

Later, the BCA claimed surveillance video from the area, which captured parts of the incident, showed "an exchange of gunfire" between the 24-year-old man and Blanshan. According to the agency, officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived but Johnson succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Officer Blanshan was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The BCA claimed surveillance video, which captured parts of the incident, showed "an exchange of gunfire" between the 24-year-old man and Blanshan. According to the agency, officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS personnel arrived but Johnson succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

In its initial investigation, the BCA said it recovered a .45 caliber Glock pistol and three casings at the scene, as well as several 9-millimeter cartridge casings, which were believed to have come from Johnson's firearm.

Following the shooting, Johnson's loved ones called for authorities to release officer-worn body camera footage. Three days later, the family was the first to view an edited compilation of Blanshan's body-worn and dash camera video, depicting the events from that night.

At the time, Johnson's stepfather, Kenneth Manning, told KARE 11 that the video left him with "a lot more questions than answers."

"I want justice for my child," he said.

"I want justice for all the Black men that have been killed by police," Johnson's mother, Monique Johnson said at a press conference."That is my child. I deserve to know what happened to him."

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: