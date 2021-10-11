No charges against officers in Winston Smith shooting death

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Smith in an Uptown parking lot June 3.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office announced Monday it will not recommend charges be brought against the U.S. Marshals Task Force officers involved in the death of Winston Smith.

According to a letter sent to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan found the task force was "properly exercising its lawful authority."

Ryan was brought in to review the case due to conflicts of interest for counties closer to the Twin Cities.

The Crow Wing County Attorney is not charging the officers involved in shooting Winston Smith. "I find that the US Marshal Task Force was properly exercising its lawful authority." pic.twitter.com/YXBuo5tUGy — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) October 11, 2021

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Smith in an Uptown parking lot June 3, saying Smith fired a gun as they attempted to take him into custody. The 32-year-old was being sought on a warrant for a felony firearms violation.