No charges against officers in Winston Smith shooting death

MINNEAPOLIS — The Crow Wing County Attorney's Office announced Monday it will not recommend charges be brought against the U.S. Marshals Task Force officers involved in the death of Winston Smith.
According to a letter sent to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, Crow Wing County Attorney Donald Ryan found the task force was "properly exercising its lawful authority."
Ryan was brought in to review the case due to conflicts of interest for counties closer to the Twin Cities.
Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Smith in an Uptown parking lot June 3, saying Smith fired a gun as they attempted to take him into custody. The 32-year-old was being sought on a warrant for a felony firearms violation.
A woman in the car with Smith at the time of the fatal shooting, 27-year-old Norhan Askar, disputes that assertion. Askar has filed a lawsuit saying task force members emotionally traumatized her and violated her civil rights.