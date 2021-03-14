No deaths, heavy damage in Minnetonka house fire

The fire department said the blaze was a two alarm fire, but crews were able to put it out quickly.

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Officials said a fire caused heavy damage to a Minnetonka home Sunday morning, but no one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the Minnetonka Fire Department said crews responded to the fire at about 9 a.m. The occupants were able to get out of the house, located on Winterset Drive, without any injuries.