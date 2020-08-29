No more curfew in Minneapolis, but council extends State of Emergency

Mayor Frey was granted an extension to the State of Emergency order in response to widespread destruction downtown Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says he does not plan to implement a curfew for Minneapolis this weekend, but he could quickly change course thanks to a unanimous vote by the city council.

Mayor Frey asked for, and was granted, an extension to the State of Emergency order he declared on Wednesday in response to widespread destruction downtown Minneapolis.

"To be clear, the goal is to not have to enact additional curfews," Frey said.

Frey told the city council on Friday morning that the arrest numbers are trending toward that goal.

The mayor implemented a curfew on Wednesday night, after rumors and confusion about the death of a murder suspect led to widespread looting and destruction. Many in the crowd believed officers shot and killed the suspect on Nicollet Avenue, but surveillance video showed the man shot himself.

More than 130 people were arrested Wednesday night into Thursday, many for riot, burglary and destruction of property. But on Thursday, after help from the Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol, the streets were largely quiet. There were 83 arrests in Hennepin County, with 76 of those for curfew violations. There were no reports of damage to property downtown.

Council member Phillipe Cunningham says not everyone felt the same about the curfew's success in the Ward 4, which he represents.

Cunningham: "It makes us feel a certain kind of way on the north side when it feels like the property of downtown has a larger priority than our lives here in North Minneapolis. Last night there were three people who were shot and multiple gunfire throughout the entire north side... and that happened after curfew."

Frey: "Are you looking for additional law enforcement presence on the north side? Is that what you're asking for?"

Cunningham: "No... I am not looking for additional law enforcement. I am saying that the expectations feel different for different parts of the city."

The mayor acknowledged the ongoing struggle with gun violence in the north and across the city. He told the council that there have now been 347 Shooting victims so far this year, which is up 82% from this time last year and the highest number in five years. Still, as the state of emergency continues, some are asking for more than numbers.

"We hear all about the problems, of the violent crime, but unlike every other department in the city, we're not hearing how taxpayers' dollars are going toward solving that problem," said council member Jeremy Schroeder, who represents Ward 11. "I am asking for very basic information that could help constituents understand what is going on with the city."