'No one wanted my side of the story': Woman wrongly charged in Minneapolis assault

Minneapolis police and the city attorney apologized Tuesday after the charges were dropped.

MINNEAPOLIS — Video taken on August 28th at a protest by a person who works for Alpha News, and later posted to YouTube and Twitter shows an alleged assault along with arguing and confrontation.

Parts of this video were linked wrongly to a woman named Lauren Peterson, which she learned about almost two weeks ago.

“From my perspective, this starts on September 25th. I woke up that morning to a nasty Facebook message from someone that I didn't know swearing at me, calling me a name and I thought, 'well, that's strange,' and I didn't have any context so I showed to husband and deleted it. But as the day progressed I got a couple more and then a couple more and then one of them finally linked the story from Alpha News,” Peterson said in an interview on Tuesday.

That story named Lauren as the woman charged with rioting, assault of a journalist and disorderly conduct stemming from the events depicted in that video.

Peterson couldn’t make any sense of that she said, because she wasn’t there.

“How could I be charged for something and Minneapolis Police never asked me about it. How is that possible?” Peterson said.

Yes, Lauren said she was named and charged with crimes without ever getting a phone call, an email, or a visit by investigators.

“I never heard from anyone. No one wanted my side of the story and according to a complaint I read, they got a tip, they looked at my driver’s license photo and my Facebook and then they charged me,” Peterson said.

She's right, in the charging documents it states a tip was given to authorities and a match was made to her license photo and Facebook pictures.

“I was receiving hate mail before I even knew I was charged, I had to call a lawyer, my lawyer Kelly Keegan, to confirm that the charges were even real because I didn't know,” Peterson said.

The charges were very real, so Lauren and her lawyer provided documents they said to prove where Lauren was the night of the protest, at the time of those crimes.

“I was camping with my husband and two small children at the time,” Peterson said, adding it was 140 miles away from Minneapolis.

Last Friday, a document in court arrived with Lauren's name on it again. This one said, dismissal.

The reason why?

In that court document it reads: "The above-named defendant was MISIDENTIFIED as the perpetrator and is NOT the person who committed the offenses charged."

So, in many ways the almost two week nightmare for Lauren is over, but the damage she says is not. And that is why she says she is telling her story.

“I think the police need to be held accountable, and I don't know another mechanism at this point other than to get the story out there and two I want people to understand that there is a real person attached when you message someone. These hate messages go to real people with real families and real fears,” Peterson said.

Another issue is Lauren's name won't totally be cleared until her record is expunged, meaning a Google search could still find her linked to this crime, for several weeks or months.

The city said Tuesday afternoon it has already started the process to expunge Lauren's record, meaning clear her name.

The city added in a statement: “The City Attorney's Office and the Minneapolis Police Department would like to publicly apologize to Ms. Peterson for the hardship this error has caused both her and her family.