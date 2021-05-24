Nonprofit helps to provide mental health resources and guidance for underserved communities

The North Minneapolis based nonprofit, founded by Desaria Galloway, provides much-needed help to address multiple hurdles for adults and teens.

MINNEAPOLIS — "It's been an eye opener for me," said Shawn Shivers.



Shivers is a one of many, who credit the Wellsprings Second Chance Center for helping him get back on the right path.



"I've been able get my own apartment, have money in the bank account, all the things that people do when you're not caught up in rat race, ripping, and running the streets," Shivers said.



The North Minneapolis-based nonprofit, founded by Desaria Galloway, provides much-needed help to address multiple hurdles for adults and teens, including stress due to the pandemic, domestic violence, depression.

"I'm enrolled in anger management, for anyone who has anger issues, addictions, Sister Galloway is the person to talk to to start your journey," Shivers said. "Our mission and commitment to this community is that if I can't provide service to you, I will connect you to the services you are needing," Galloway says.



Galloway says the program also provides outreach to young people struggling in traditional school settings in underserved communities.



For five weeks, 12-year-old Michael Redick has been in the CHOICE program, providing young men and women with the building blocks to prepare for a better future.

"It helps me with social cues," Redick said.