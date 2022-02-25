Nonprofit Feeding Our Future to dissolve in wake of FBI investigation

FBI search warrants alleged that the organization Feeding our Future misused millions of dollars in federal funding.

MINNEAPOLIS — A month after the FBI announced it was investigating Twin Cities nonprofit Feeding Our Future, the organization has decided to dissolve and begin "winding down operations."

According to a press release from attorney Jennifer Urban, Feeding our Future's three-person board of directors decided to dissolve the organization on Feb. 23, citing "negative media reports and frozen assets."

Unsealed FBI search warrants claim Feeding Our Future received "tens of millions of dollars" in federal funding to open community sites across the Twin Cities and provide meals to underprivileged children and adults.

The documents allege "almost none of this money was used to feed children," and investigators claimed the money was instead funneled through other entities, and used to buy cars, real estate and other luxury items.

Feeding Our Future was founded in 2016 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. According to the nonprofit's website, which is still active as of Friday, Feeding Our Future helped get Minnesotans in need access to nutritional food, and worked with child care centers, adult care programs, emergency shelters and after school programs.

Records from the Minnesota Department of Education, which reimburses organizations locally with federal dollars, showed that FOF increased its funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, going from $3.4 million received in 2019, to $42 million in 2020, to more than $197 million in 2021, according to the FBI.

Aimee Bock, referenced in Friday's press release as Feeding Our Future's "embattled executive director," said in a statement, "It’s heartbreaking that the organization must dissolve under these unfortunate circumstances."

In addition to the FBI, the IRS, BCA, US Postal Inspection Service and US Marshal's were involved in raids on at least a dozen homes, offices and businesses.

