Urban Roots says someone broke into their chicken coop with a crowbar and stopped the security camera from recording.

ST PAUL, Minn — On Monday night or early Tuesday morning, Urban Roots in St. Paul says someone stole their chickens from their coop.

Urban Roots is a non-profit that hopes to empower children through nature and healthy food. They teach kids farming, urban gardening and how to grow a healthy community.

Urban Roots purchased the chickens this year to teach their young interns how to care for them and use their eggs in cooking and for selling at farmers' markets.