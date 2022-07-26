Edina superintendent: Noose reportedly found at community center

A message to Edina Public Schools families said a staff member found a rope "harnessed" on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards.

EDINA, Minn. — A noose was found hanging at the Edina Community Center Tuesday morning, according to a message from Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley.

In the message to families, Dr. Stanley said a staff member found a rope that was "harnessed to an implement on the roof and hung in one of the courtyards."

"A noose is a heinous symbol long known for its intimidation, harm, and violence against Black/African Americans and more recently toward other non-dominant groups," Dr. Stanley said in a statement. "We stand against racism and condemn hate."

According to Stanley's message, the noose was immediately removed and reported to Edina Police.

Police confirmed to KARE 11 that the department received a report about the noose, but did not provide any additional details or updates on their investigation.

In her message, Dr. Stanley encouraged community members to join the next "One Town, One Family" session at the Edina High School cafeteria on Thursday. Sept. 22 from 5-8 p.m. The goal the of conversations, according to Stanley, is to create an environment where all community members feel safe, accepted and welcomed.

Following a separate incident last month, Edina Public Schools issued a statement saying they were "saddened and deeply disappointed" after hateful messages were left on the tennis courts at the district's Kuhlman Stadium.

The messages included "anti-Asian, anti-Black and anti-LGBTQ writings," according to the district.

