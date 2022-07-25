North Branch man dies after crashing motorcycle near Forest Lake

The State Patrol reported Sky Oneil was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — A 45-year-old North Branch man has died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Monday just north of Forest Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane of Interstate 35 around 5:30 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley-Davidson Cruiser.

Authorities say the motorcycle crossed into the right lane before flipping and landing in a ditch. The incident report shows road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.

According to the State Patrol, Oneil was not wearing a helmet.

