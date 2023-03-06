Fire claims two lives in North Branch

First responders learned two men who were thought to be at the residence were unaccounted for. Their bodies were later discovered inside the burned-out home.

Two men are dead following a house fire in North Branch Sunday.

North Branch Police say a passerby called 911 after noticing the home on the 36000 block of Forest Boulevard was on fire. Fire crews from North Branch, Harris and Stacy were immediately dispatched to the scene.

First responders arrived and were told two men that should have been at the residence were unaccounted for. Crews would later find a pair of bodies inside the burned-out home.

The victims were taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, where autopsies will be performed and identifications made. Investigators from the State Fire Marshal's Office will lead the effort to find out what started the fatal fire.

