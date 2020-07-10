North Branch police locates 1 juvenile, 1 still missing

Anyone with informational is asked to contact the North Branch Police Department or your local authorities.

NORTH BRANCH, Minn. — The North Branch Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing juvenile.

Garret Richard Moses was last seen leaving his home wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. (Pictured right)

Police were also looking for John William Labore Jr. (pictured left) but located him safely on Wednesday.

Police were notified about the boys going missing on Monday.

It is unclear if and how they are related to each other.

Neither mentioned a specific destination when leaving their homes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Branch Police Department or your local authorities.