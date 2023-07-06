x
Hennepin County Medical Examiner ID's north Mpls shooting victim

MPD initially responded to the shooting around 12 a.m. on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner (HCME) has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a north Minneapolis shooting Wednesday morning. 

William Hudson, of Minneapolis, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the HCME. 

Hudson's manner of death has been listed as a homicide. 

MPD initially responded to the shooting around 12 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Hudson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

