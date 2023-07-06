Hennepin County Medical Examiner ID's north Mpls shooting victim

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner (HCME) has identified the 40-year-old man who was killed in a north Minneapolis shooting Wednesday morning.
William Hudson, of Minneapolis, was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to the HCME.
Hudson's manner of death has been listed as a homicide.
MPD initially responded to the shooting around 12 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found Hudson with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.