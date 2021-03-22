North Minneapolis fire damages 4-plex Monday morning

Fire crews were called to a building near the Camden Industrial area for flames pouring from the 2nd story of an apartment building.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews were called out early Monday morning for a fire at a 4-plex apartment building on the 4100 block of Colfax Avenue North.

Just after 2:30 a.m., crews arrived at the scene and found flames pouring from the second floor of the building, which isn't far from the Camden Industrial Area.

Crews were able to beat back the fire, and after searching the building determined that the fire was contained in apartment #4 on the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.