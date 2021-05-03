North Minneapolis teen's op-ed raises awareness about gun violence

“When I look at a tree, I can imagine my name and a picture of my face on it, followed by balloons,” says Marcus Hunter.

MINNEAPOLIS — Every tree tells a story in north Minneapolis.

“Many north side trees bear the names of gun violence,” says 17-year-old Marcus Hunter, II.

A story that’s close to 17-year old Marcus Hunter’s heart. One Hunter shared in a recent op-ed posted in the Star Tribune.

“Those names include my own father's,” he says. “He was robbed, shot and killed. His blood also ran through the streets of north Minneapolis.”

The daily sounds of gunfire are nothing new for Hunter.

“I was nine minutes away from a shooting while I was walking down the street, and those kinds of things are flustering,” he says.

But instead of just sitting back, Hunter is using his words to inform others.

“I wanted to bridge the gap between people who don’t live in North Minneapolis,” he says.

While every tree and every street bear a story of a life lost.

“When I look at a tree, I can imagine my name and a picture of my face on it, followed by balloons,” he says. “You put yourself in place of the people on the trees, you replace their pics, and you visualize yourself on that tree, and those are the people that look like you.”

Hunter’s story of a life “living in a cemetery,” will give others – like himself – the power to use their words to ignite change.

“For the youth, we should embrace our voice and opinions because they matter,” he says.