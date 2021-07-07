'Stop killing our kids and love one another.' North Minneapolis teens put on 'Day of Unity' to give kids safe space to play

Along with community organizations, teens with "It Takes a Village" hosted a carnival to help kids escape gun violence in the North Minneapolis community.

MINNEAPOLIS — Just two blocks away from the scene where 6-year-old Aniya Allen lost her life, there's a park in back of Lucy Laney Community School. A place where students are hosting their own carnival to bring joy and an escape to the recent gun violence happening just feet away.

“They’re tired, the kids actually put this together," says Dyonyca Conley-Rush. Conley-Rush with "It takes a Village" says students put on this event filled with activities and fun for local kids.

It’s called "SOS Save our Students: A Day of Unity."

“The children make it easier. We don’t look for them, they look for us,” says Vincent Britton, with Intelligent Ghost Entertainment.

Along with community partners, it’s a daily operation – giving kids a safe space away from peer pressure and crime. “We shouldn’t have to shelter our babies from the outside world because of what goes on,” says Danecha Gibson, with the Cleveland Neighborhood Association.

For 14-year-old Torrance Gary and his twin brother, being a part of the program helped them realize their potential and future goals. “I found people who want to work with me and who love me,” he says. “I learned you can do anything you want if you put your mind to it.”

While the organizations volunteering say this isn’t a one-time thing. These teens have a message for their community. “Stop killing our kids and love one another, it takes a village to do all this,” says Gary.