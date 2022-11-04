North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth reopens after emergency repairs

During the five-week project, crews were able to stabilize the road for the winter, but a permanent repair is expected to be done next year.

DULUTH, Minn — North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth has reopened after it was closed last month for emergency repairs.

The popular scenic road was shut down on Oct. 11 — at the height of fall tourism — after excessive erosion on the lake side of the road caused the slope leading down to the water to fail, according to officials.

A county spokesperson said significant rain during the spring worsened slope instability in the area, and in late July residents noticed visible cracks in the pavement that stretched approximately 100 feet. Engineers monitored the surface tension cracks and determined that in weeks time the Scenic 61 road shoulder was sloughing away.

