Emergency erosion to close North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth

A news release from St. Louis County says a stretch of the popular road that runs along Lake Superior will be shut down for five weeks due to erosion.

DULUTH, Minn. — A popular scenic road that runs along Lake Superior near Duluth will be closed for emergency repairs at the height of fall tourism season.

St. Louis County transportation officials say a section of North Shore Scenic Drive, also known as County State Aid Highway 61 (CSAH 61) will be shut down for five weeks as crews make repairs to the popular road. Erosion on the lake side of the old highway is causing the slope leading down to the water to fail.

The project will begin Tuesday, Oct. 11 and continue through mid-November. Construction will take place on the stretch of CSAH 61 between Ryan Road and Homestead Road near the New Scenic Cafe. Access to homes and to the restaurant will be maintained while work is being done.

Repairs to the slope made this fall are only temporary: transportation officials say a more permanent repair will be done next spring.

For more information on the project and posted detours, check out the St. Louis County website.

