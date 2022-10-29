North St. Paul businesses team up to support kids

The two businesses sit next-door to each other in North St. Paul.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — “God is on our side,” Kou Lee said reflecting on the beautiful day it turned out to be for his event.

Lee owns Warman Muay Thai Gym. He and Lue Thao, owner of Cypher Side Dance Studio, teamed up to put on a “Trunk-or-Treat” event for the community.

The two businesses sit next-door to each other in North St. Paul.

“We try to keep the kids off the streets. Try to give them a reason to not have to go to the streets or anything,” Lee said.

Lee also runs a non-profit Right Path to Miracles. The group helps with homework and teaches kickboxing, along with a number of other skills.

“How to work, how social networking works. We try to get them to go camping, field trips, other options that maybe they never had before,” Lee said. “Every kid is a campion, in their heart. Every kid is a champion in society. We want to show them they are champions in this world.”

Organizers were hoping for about 600 guests at the event. They said they exceeded that goal. Baskets were also auctioned off to support the Right Path to Miracles and other efforts to support kids.

Watch more local news: