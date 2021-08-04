Police: Missing North St. Paul man found safe

The Minnesota BCA was looking for an 88-year-old vulnerable adult, and they reported late Wednesday night he had been found.

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — North St. Paul police were seeking an 88-year-old man with dementia, and late Wednesday night reported that he had been found safe.

The Minnesota BCA said the man had driven away from his North St. Paul home on Wednesday morning, leaving behind his phone and ID.

He used his credit card at a Kwik Trip in Arbor Vitae, a community in the far north central region of Wisconsin, but family said the man had no known ties to that area.