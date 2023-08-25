x
Northbound I-35 closed near Faribault as officials investigate deadly crash

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure is between West Central Avenue and Faribault Road.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transporation
Officials investigate a deadly crash on Interstate 35 just south of Faribault.

FARIBAULT, Minn — Officials have shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just south of Faribault while they investigate a deadly crash that occurred Friday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure is between Faribault Road (south of Faribault) and West Central Avenue (just north of Owatonna).

Details about the crash, including how many people are involved, have not yet been released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

