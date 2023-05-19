Stretch of northbound I-35W closed from Bloomington to Burnsville starting Friday

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Drivers in the south metro could be impacted by a major closure on northbound Interstate 35W this weekend.
Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, northbound I-35W will be closed between Interstate 494 in Bloomington and Interstate 35E in Burnsville until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure is part of a resurfacing and improvement project set to add lanes between 98th St. and 106th Street and update ramps, sidewalks, and signals at four intersections.
All northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street and the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street will also be closed during that time period.
MnDOT says drivers in need of a detour should use I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494.
The weekend road closure is one of three projects impacting I-35W this spring and summer.
Also starting Sunday, May 21 through Saturday, May 27:
- The right acceleration/deceleration lane is closed on northbound I-35W between 94th Street and 90th Street.
- The ramp from 94th Street to northbound I-35W is closed.
- Local detour: Lyndale Avenue to 90th Street
- Regional detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
- The ramp from northbound I-35W to 90th Street is closed.
- Local detour: 94th Street to Lyndale Ave.
- Regional detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
Continuing through mid-June:
- The right acceleration/deceleration lane is closed on northbound I-35W between 106th Street and 98th Street.
- Detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
- The ramp from 106th Street to northbound I-35W is closed.
- Detour: Lyndale Avenue to 98th Street
- The ramp from northbound I-35W to 98th Street is closed.
- Detour: 106th Street to Lyndale Avenue
