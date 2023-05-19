x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Stretch of northbound I-35W closed from Bloomington to Burnsville starting Friday

According to the MnDOT, the closure is part of an ongoing road resurfacing and improvement project.
Credit: Marty Haas - stock.adobe.com
Worn Road Closed Sign in front of street being repaired

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Drivers in the south metro could be impacted by a major closure on northbound Interstate 35W this weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 19, northbound I-35W will be closed between Interstate 494 in Bloomington and Interstate 35E in Burnsville until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22. 

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure is part of a resurfacing and improvement project set to add lanes between 98th St. and 106th Street and update ramps, sidewalks, and signals at four intersections.

All northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street and the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street will also be closed during that time period.

MnDOT says drivers in need of a detour should use I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494.

The weekend road closure is one of three projects impacting I-35W this spring and summer.

Also starting Sunday, May 21 through Saturday, May 27:

  • The right acceleration/deceleration lane is closed on northbound I-35W between 94th Street and 90th Street.
  • The ramp from 94th Street to northbound I-35W is closed.
    • Local detour: Lyndale Avenue to 90th Street
    • Regional detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
  • The ramp from northbound I-35W to 90th Street is closed.
    • Local detour: 94th Street to Lyndale Ave.
    • Regional detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494

Continuing through mid-June:

  • The right acceleration/deceleration lane is closed on northbound I-35W between 106th Street and 98th Street.
    • Detour: I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494
  • The ramp from 106th Street to northbound I-35W is closed.
    • Detour: Lyndale Avenue to 98th Street
  • The ramp from northbound I-35W to 98th Street is closed.
    • Detour: 106th Street to Lyndale Avenue

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - May 19, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out