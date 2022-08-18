WATCH: Lightning and Northern Lights dazzle over Lake Superior

Odyssey Resorts captured video of the Aurora Borealis as storm clouds and lightning passed over Lake Superior.

LUTSEN, Minn. — To see the Northern Lights in person, you have to get the time and location just right. But if you weren't in the right place at the right time when the aurora was visible over Minnesota's north shore Wednesday night, we have the next best thing.

Odyssey Resorts shared a stunning time-lapse video of the Northern Lights and storms rolling over Lake Superior on their Facebook page. In the 11-second video, the purple and green Northern Lights are visible behind slow moving storm clouds as dozens of lighting strikes go off in the distance.

"The sky was busy last night in Lutsen!" the post said.

Watch an extended video of the Northern Lights from Odyssey Resorts below.

The Northern Lights are the result of "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At night, rays from the Aurora Borealis can create an arc that stretches from horizon to horizon. Close to midnight, those arcs sway, and sometimes can expand to fill the entire sky.

Darker skies make for better viewing conditions, according to KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker.

For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, get away from the city to a spot that has a clear view of the northern horizon.

